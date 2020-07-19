All apartments in Oxford
1813 Stafford Cove

1813 Stafford Cv · (662) 333-5460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1813 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Enjoy Taylor Pointe! Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss off of Anderson Road. Spacious, quiet Townhouse subdivision. Outdoor space with privacy fences between units, perfect area for lounging, grilling, studying and enjoying the weather. Each unit has upstairs and downstairs. Recently updated with new carpet and/or wood tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances package option. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer in each unit. Call 662-333-5460 today for more details!
Make Taylor Pointe your new home.

Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss***Ask about Ole Miss Specials***.

Spacious, Townhome style subdivision. Washer, Dryer, and Appliances in each unit.

Outdoor space with privacy fences, personal patio for grilling and entertaining. Small dogs, and cats considered.

Recently updated with new carpet and/or wood tiled flooring.Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer in each unit.

Dedicated front door parking for each unit with 2 spaces for the one bedroom, and 3 spaces for the two bedroom units.

Specials for Ole Miss faculty, students, and staff!

Call 662-333-5460 today for more details!

Stainless Steel appliance package available as well, and offering a $100 Rent Credit for the first month for leases signed within first 48 hours of viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Stafford Cove have any available units?
1813 Stafford Cove has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1813 Stafford Cove have?
Some of 1813 Stafford Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Stafford Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Stafford Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Stafford Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Stafford Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Stafford Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Stafford Cove offers parking.
Does 1813 Stafford Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Stafford Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Stafford Cove have a pool?
No, 1813 Stafford Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Stafford Cove have accessible units?
No, 1813 Stafford Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Stafford Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Stafford Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Stafford Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1813 Stafford Cove has units with air conditioning.
