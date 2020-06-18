Amenities
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace. Spacious open layout with granite counter tops, central vac system, garage for storage and all appliances. The home is complimented with two full kitchens, a wet bar, two living area and large bedrooms with large closets. Rent is $3,750 with a deposit of $3,750.
Email, text or call to set up a showing.
Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
www.mississippipropertygroup.com
(RLNE5655710)