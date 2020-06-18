All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 1605 Buchanan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
1605 Buchanan Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1605 Buchanan Avenue

1605 Buchanan Avenue · (662) 550-3054 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1605 Buchanan Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 Buchanan Avenue · Avail. Jul 25

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace. Spacious open layout with granite counter tops, central vac system, garage for storage and all appliances. The home is complimented with two full kitchens, a wet bar, two living area and large bedrooms with large closets. Rent is $3,750 with a deposit of $3,750.

Email, text or call to set up a showing.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

(RLNE5655710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have any available units?
1605 Buchanan Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have?
Some of 1605 Buchanan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Buchanan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Buchanan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Buchanan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Buchanan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Buchanan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Buchanan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1605 Buchanan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1605 Buchanan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Buchanan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Buchanan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Buchanan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1605 Buchanan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Pool
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity