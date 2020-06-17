1508 Private Road 3097

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Three Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo in Gated High Pointe Community - This 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo is located in a gated community with an excellent association that keeps the grounds and pool very well maintained. This condo features laminate hardwood floors throughout living area and breakfast area, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, built-in entertainment center in living room, and oversized bedrooms with full baths and large walk-in closets in each. This floor plan is great for students and the condo is located 8 minutes from campus and has easy access to Hwy 6.



