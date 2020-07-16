Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
135 County Road 3088
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 9
135 County Road 3088
135 County Road 3088
·
No Longer Available
Location
135 County Road 3088, Oxford, MS 38655
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
135 Quarter Condo - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with covered parking and patio. Available now for sublease or from August 2019. Pet-friendly with $250 pet deposit.
(RLNE4834085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 County Road 3088 have any available units?
135 County Road 3088 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oxford, MS
.
Is 135 County Road 3088 currently offering any rent specials?
135 County Road 3088 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 County Road 3088 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 County Road 3088 is pet friendly.
Does 135 County Road 3088 offer parking?
Yes, 135 County Road 3088 offers parking.
Does 135 County Road 3088 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 County Road 3088 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 County Road 3088 have a pool?
No, 135 County Road 3088 does not have a pool.
Does 135 County Road 3088 have accessible units?
No, 135 County Road 3088 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 County Road 3088 have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 County Road 3088 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 County Road 3088 have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 County Road 3088 does not have units with air conditioning.
