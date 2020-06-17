All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 120 Falls Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
120 Falls Grove Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

120 Falls Grove Drive

120 Falls Grove Dr · (662) 550-3054 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

120 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 Falls Grove Drive · Avail. Aug 2

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
120 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University. This home features granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and a fenced in patio.

Rent is $1,750 with a deposit of $1750. No pets. Pictures are from similar unit.

*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT ***

Text, email or call to set up a time to view the property.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Falls Grove Drive have any available units?
120 Falls Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Falls Grove Drive have?
Some of 120 Falls Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Falls Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Falls Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Falls Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 120 Falls Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Falls Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Falls Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Falls Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Falls Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Falls Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Falls Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 Falls Grove Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Pool
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity