Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

120 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University. This home features granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and a fenced in patio.



Rent is $1,750 with a deposit of $1750. No pets. Pictures are from similar unit.



*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT ***



Text, email or call to set up a time to view the property.



Mississippi Property Group, LLC.

PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1

www.mississippipropertygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672483)