Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

110 Thirkield Drive

110 Thirkfield Drive · (662) 333-5460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Thirkfield Drive, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Close to Ole Miss! Wonderfully updated home on private drive located less than 1/4 mile from Ole Miss. walk directly down the road to campus! Huge Backyard, updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent. Contact us today to view! Prime location, act fast. 662-333-5460
Close to Ole Miss! Wonderfully updated home on private drive located less than 1/4 mile from Ole Miss. walk directly down the road to campus! Huge Backyard, updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent. Contact us today to view! Prime location, act fast. 662-333-5460

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Thirkield Drive have any available units?
110 Thirkield Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Thirkield Drive have?
Some of 110 Thirkield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Thirkield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Thirkield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Thirkield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Thirkield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 110 Thirkield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Thirkield Drive does offer parking.
Does 110 Thirkield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Thirkield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Thirkield Drive have a pool?
No, 110 Thirkield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 110 Thirkield Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Thirkield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Thirkield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Thirkield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Thirkield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Thirkield Drive has units with air conditioning.
