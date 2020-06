Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

You better act fast if you want a part of this great new development. 'West End' is Oxford's only new development with 4BR/4.5BA. Located just 5 minutes from campus off Hwy 6 West. These town homes are ideal for students, weekenders, or professionals with all four bedrooms having a full bathroom! Some of the amenities include granite throughout, wood floors, stainless appliance, crown molding and a full size washer/dryer. Half bath for guest off the living room.