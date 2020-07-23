Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:14 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, MS with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 20 at 03:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Beach Club
2012 W 2nd St, Long Beach, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
The South is known for its gracious hospitality and love of tradition.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2005 Pelican Cir
2005 Pelican Cir, Long Beach, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Owner will consider a lease purchase with a $4,000 down payment; $1900 monthly lease and $100 of that going towards P/Imust obtain financing with in 1 year or may extend for another 12 months. Home has a warranty through DSLD and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
352 Morton Ave
352 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
2 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
FOR RENT! Charming home with fresh paint. Open Living area. Spacious bedrooms. Large yard & Screened in Porch. Just a few blocks to the beach.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2420 Pine Ave
2420 Pine Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counters, washer/dryer hook up, and fenced yard. (RLNE5614879)
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 20 at 02:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$899
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2102 Swetman Blvd
2102 Swetman Boulevard, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2121 sqft
Lots of space here!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of room for family and entertaining. Home features 2 car garage, work shed, fenced back yard, screened in back porch, a bonus family/office/craft room and finished space above the garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11532 Caroline Court
11532 Caroline Ct, Harrison County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1736 sqft
STUNNING 5 YEAR OLD HOME - This 5 year old energy efficient open-floor plan home is a must see! Walking in you'll feel right at home with all the character found throughout this property.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14086 N. White Swan Drive
14086 North White Swan Drive, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2765 sqft
Lots of room here! - This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2765 sq. ft. Home has living area, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, den with built in's and a huge back yard with patio that is great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12023 Carnegie Ave
12023 Carnegie Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1381 sqft
This is a beautiful home on a corner lot with a fenced yard, cover back patio, fireplace, double car garage and outside storage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Texas Ave
307 Texas Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
This property IS NOT SECTION 8 housing. Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Both Bedrooms And Two Baths Are Upstairs And Half Bath Is Downstairs. Deposit is one months rent. Please make an appointment to show with listing office.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
204 W Angela Cir
204 West Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1036 sqft
Brick home just north of I-10 with close access from Dedeaux Rd. near Highway 605. Front bedroom is larger than other two bedrooms on the back side with a full bath between. Covered front porch.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2668 Beach Blvd
2668 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1689 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is all about the VIEW!! There is a 180 degree view of the Gulf Coast. From the living room you can see to the Beau Rivage East and the Island View West. Every room has an OCEAN VIEW!Coveted East ''06'' C plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Long Beach, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Long Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

