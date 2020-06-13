Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 2nd Street
1218 Second Street, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
1218 2nd Street Available 06/17/20 Fully furnished 1 bed carriage house - Darling guest house. One block from beach in historical well established quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished with utilities included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
12031 Carnegie Avenue Available 06/15/20 4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Ave
12031 Carnegie Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring. Double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large front and back porch.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2420 Pine Ave
2420 Pine Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counters, washer/dryer hook up, and fenced yard. (RLNE5614879)
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$934
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
7585 E. Oaklawn
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.
Results within 10 miles of Gulfport

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
961 Second St
961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1271 sqft
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
369 Grayson Ave
369 Grayson Avenue, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Come home to Pass Christian! - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located to downtown Pass Christian.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1130 Beach Blvd
1130 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Come enjoy this large, beach view condo and if you want to be in a convenient location to downtown Biloxi, with easy access to Interstate, you have found it. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished, just bring your cloths and food.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gulfport, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gulfport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

