Apartment List
/
LA
/
slidell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
$880
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1364 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1332 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1005 CAITLIN Court
1005 Caitlin Ct, Slidell, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2278 sqft
Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place.
Results within 1 mile of Slidell

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Honeywood Dr.
113 Honeywood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1931 sqft
Northshore schools and close to everything ! - This house is move in ready and you will be close to everything, shopping, commute and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1580 HARBOR Drive #225
1580 Harbor Dr, Eden Isle, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
594 sqft
It's Nifty and Thrifty. This condo is great for waterfront living with 4 pools, gym, elevator and breathtaking sunsets on your private balcony. Includes, cable, water, trash pick-up, washer and dryer and refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
136 KELLY Drive
136 Kelly Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1634 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT HOME FOR LEASE IN NICE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD* GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN * UPDATED KITCHEN* MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER, 2 CLOSETS, AND A GARDEN TUB* LARGE COVERED PATIO IN REAR* 2 CAR GARAGE* VERY NICE HOME IN VERY GOOD CONDITION* NO PETS

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1544 BARRYMORE Street
1544 Barrymore Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Great home with high ceilings and open floor plan. Spacious greatroom w/ceramic tile fireplace. Great kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, central island, & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Double vanities and garden tub in master.
Results within 5 miles of Slidell

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
117 RAMPAGE Loop
117 Rampage Loop, Eden Isle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2050 sqft
WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS BEST!! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Master bedroom has beautiful view of the water. Updated kitchen with granite counters & sunny breakfast area. Den with soaring ceilings & fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
507 FIFTH Street
507 5th St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3BDR/2BATH HOME FOR LEASE IN PEARL RIVER WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-59,I-10, and I-12. SPACIOUS DEN FEATURES ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
450 MAYERS Trace
450 Mayers Trce, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2244 sqft
Stunning Acadian Home in The Woods Subdivision.Crown molding throughout & wood finishings on all door frames and windows.Large kitchen with plentiful counter space, and stainless steel appliances that stay.
City Guide for Slidell, LA

Chef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!

Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Slidell, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Slidell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Slidell 3 BedroomsSlidell Apartments with Balcony
Slidell Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LABiloxi, MSCovington, LAGulfport, MS
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross