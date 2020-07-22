10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, MS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 20 at 03:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Beach Club
2012 W 2nd St, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
The South is known for its gracious hospitality and love of tradition.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Lawler Ave - 1
200 Lawler Ave, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Nice 2BR, 1 BA apartment in Long Beach. Close to down town shopping, restaurants, USM Gulf Park campus.
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2721 14th Avenue
2721 14th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Cute Cottage available! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is coming available now. Conveniently located off Pass Rd; minutes away from the beach and shopping. For more information about this home check out our website at www.southernwayrealtyllc.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
352 Morton Ave
352 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
2 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
FOR RENT! Charming home with fresh paint. Open Living area. Spacious bedrooms. Large yard & Screened in Porch. Just a few blocks to the beach.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 20 at 02:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$899
1098 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11350 New Orleans Avenue
11350 New Orleans Avenue, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Two bedroom two bath town home. Stained concrete floors and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Demontluzin Ave.
117 Demontluzin Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$735
1000 sqft
Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Texas Ave
307 Texas Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
This property IS NOT SECTION 8 housing. Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Both Bedrooms And Two Baths Are Upstairs And Half Bath Is Downstairs. Deposit is one months rent. Please make an appointment to show with listing office.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Long Beach, MS

2 bedroom apartments in Long Beach are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Long Beach near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Long Beach that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

