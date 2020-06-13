Apartment List
/
MS
/
ocean springs
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Ocean Springs, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Dr
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo/Townhome end unit with a large Oak Tree in the side yard common area. Excellent condition and ready for new tenant. Washer and dryer remain.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Springs
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
1 Bedroom
$877
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10309 Mayhaw Cv
10309 Mayhaw Cv, Jackson County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1762 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath family home located in the desirable Lake Forest S/D. This home is on over an acre of land and features a large kitchen, high ceilings, walk in closet in master, large family room and all appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8700 Spring Ave Apt C
8700 Spring Avenue, Gulf Park Estates, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1177 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Single story triplex end unit located off of Beachview Dr. that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property is occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1130 Beach Blvd
1130 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Come enjoy this large, beach view condo and if you want to be in a convenient location to downtown Biloxi, with easy access to Interstate, you have found it. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished, just bring your cloths and food.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Springs
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$934
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
7585 E. Oaklawn
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean Springs, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ocean Springs 2 BedroomsOcean Springs 3 BedroomsOcean Springs Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Springs Apartments with GarageOcean Springs Apartments with ParkingOcean Springs Apartments with Pool
Ocean Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerOcean Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcean Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALBiloxi, MSGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSGulf Shores, ALGautier, MS
Saraland, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MS
St. Martin, MSLong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College