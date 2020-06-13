Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Mandeville, LA with balcony

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
32 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$894
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
315 JACKSON Avenue
315 Jackson Ave, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Waterfront Community in Old Mandeville walking distance to the trace, restaurants, & shopping. Spacious 3 story with lots of updates & closet space. Kitchen: granite counters & SS Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Mandeville

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
211 Driftwood St
211 Driftwood Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313 LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet! -Open kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
67168 Locke St
67168 Locke St, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2221 sqft
Fantastic location, close to everything! Home has tile floors lower level, kitchen has granite countertops , refrigerator stays! Full bath downstairs. New carpet upstairs! Covered patio, large fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mandeville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1326 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Verified

1 of 86

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
$
27 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
19 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
31 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
39 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
$776
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$901
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
7 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Results within 10 miles of Mandeville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Forest
7 Units Available
Reagan Crossing
1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
Looking for a new apartment in Covington, LA, that feels like an everyday oasis? We think your search will end at Reagan Crossing Apartments.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1544 Dominic Dr
1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
41852 Snowball Circle
41852 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, large kitchen, large master bedroom with his and her closets, and new carpet in the other two bedrooms. This home also has a double car garage, a covered patio and a fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mandeville, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mandeville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

