Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mechanickham
304 LAVOISIER Street
304 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
Charming historical 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. A short walk to the Saturday's Gretna Farmer's Market, levee, and local restaurants. Spacious living room and large kitchen with a separate dining area that has side entrance to adorable courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Gretna
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
19 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
2028 CAMP Street
2028 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Homedale
513 Maple Avenue
513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
FOR RENT - 513 Quiet Friendly Neighborhood Single House 3 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom 513 Maple Avenue, Harvey, LA 70058 ** Behind Best Buy on Westbank Expressway $1,100 ea.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1124 FELICITY Street
1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED Impressive 1850's Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & spacious unit w/ access to courtyard & private balcony.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
450 JOHN CHURCHILL CHASE Street
450 John Churchill Chase Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1332 sqft
SPACIOUS Warehouse District unit boasts 1,332 SF with a LARGE living room, 2 Bed/2 Bath (floor plan yields privacy for both), WOOD floors. Well-appointed open kitchen with bar, granite counters, & stainless appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Algiers Point
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1453 ANNUNCIATION Street
1453 Annunciation Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Historic 1 Bedroom/1 Bath classic New Orleans Shotgun! Hang out on your private front porch or shared rear courtyard featuring a fountain and tropical fruit trees. Walk to to Mo Jo & French Truck Coffee, Blue Giant and Satsuma Cafe.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2344 CONSTANCE Street
2344 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Location, Location. Two Bedroom, Tow Bath Home in the Garden District (Irish Channel) with Custom Finishes Throughout. Hardwood Floors, 14ft Ceilings, Natural Light, Stainless Appliances, Custom Bar & Large Shared Back Deck for Entertaining.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
728 JOSEPHINE Street
728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1066 sqft
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
925 RACE Street
925 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
2823 CONSTANCE Street
2823 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1980 sqft
Location, Location! Freshly updated two bedroom duplex in high demand neighborhood. Steps to Magazine Street with loads of shopping, restaurants and nightlife.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
835 SIXTH Street
835 Sixth Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Designer chic in the Irish Channel! Fully furnished, corporate rental.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
800 St. Charles Ave., #307
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a rare find for a furnished condo, one bedroom / 1 bath, in the Arts District, on the Streetcar and Parade route for less than $1700 a month, with some utilities also included! Totally renovated historic building with modern features, like
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Gretna, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gretna renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

