Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, MS

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1158 East Old Pass Road
1158 East Old Pass Road, Long Beach, MS
1158 East Old Pass Road Available 06/15/20 Great Home in Long Beach Coming Available Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in Long Beach is coming available on SOON! This house is available to view on 15 June 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Linda Lane
15 Linda Ln, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
15 Linda Lane Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom House in Long Beach Coming Soon! - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Long Beach will be available SOON! This house will be available to view on June 15, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
999 Park Row Ave
999 Park Row Ave, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1340 sqft
999 Park Row #1, Section 8 Approved, 3BR 2B house. New construction, Laundry hookups, Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring through out, Near Long Beach schools.
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 62nd Ave
1702 62nd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2265264)
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
372 Morton Avenue
372 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1250 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11184 River Bend Dr
11184 River Bend Dr, Harrison County, MS
Available 06/30/20 Two story home located in Lake Vista Subdivision off of Canal Rd. This home includes two car garage, fenced yard, dining room, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3903 Monterey Dr
3903 Monterey Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Available 06/30/20 Single story home with carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 19th Street
1703 19th Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1721 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Awesome single family home is available for rent NOW. 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with spacious rooms throughout the house. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in July.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
369 Grayson Ave
369 Grayson Avenue, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Come home to Pass Christian! - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located to downtown Pass Christian.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3203 55th Avenue
3203 55th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3203 55th Avenue Available 06/15/20 Available Soon! - Great 4 bedroom and 1 bath home; More pictures to follow! Will be available to show on June 15, 2020 Close to NCBC Gulfport and minutes from Downtown and the beach! For more information contact

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 43rd Avenue
1908 43rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
1908 43rd Avenue Available 06/15/20 Great Home Coming Available Soon! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home coming available soon. Close to downtown, shopping, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1116-41st Ave Unit 1
1116 41st Ave, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$650
1600 sqft
3br 2ba Big yard. Close to Gulfport schools and Memorial Hospital

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1914 46th Avenue
1914 46th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
1914 46th Avenue Available 05/01/20 fresh three br 1 bath in quiet neighborhood SW Gulfport - Cute and cozy newer style home with large utility room eat in kitchen, great HvAC system and located down town near CB base and Memorial Hospital For more

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2420 Pine Ave
2420 Pine Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counters, washer/dryer hook up, and fenced yard. (RLNE5614879)

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1703 3rd Street
1703 3rd St, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home - This adorable home with a circle drive is ready for a family! To schedule a tour or for more information, please contact Southern Way Realty. 228-214-9674 OFFICE admin@southernwayrealtyllc.
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14054 Mays Rd Lot 4
14054 Mays Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
lot 4 Available 06/30/20 Single wide mobile home located just west of Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are accepting advance applications.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Layton Dr
609 Layton Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1156 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Two story townhome located near Gulfport High School that includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. Property is occupied until August 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12054 Five Oaks Dr
12054 Five Oaks Drive, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Single story brick home located off of Robinson Rd. that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, shed, fenced yard, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
12031 Carnegie Avenue Available 06/15/20 4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 St Charles Ct
410 St Charles Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We are accepting advance applications.

