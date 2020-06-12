/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulfport, MS
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.
14054 Mays Rd Lot 4
14054 Mays Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
lot 4 Available 06/30/20 Single wide mobile home located just west of Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are accepting advance applications.
609 Layton Dr
609 Layton Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1156 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Two story townhome located near Gulfport High School that includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. Property is occupied until August 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
12031 Carnegie Avenue Available 06/15/20 4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in
3903 Monterey Dr
3903 Monterey Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Available 06/30/20 Single story home with carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
410 St Charles Ct
410 St Charles Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We are accepting advance applications.
2702 E Angela Cir
2702 East Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available 06/26/20 Single story home located in Pine Hills Subdivision. This home includes carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
13218 W Country Hills Dr
13218 W Country Hills Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off of O'Neal Rd. This property is vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.
10529 Cora Cir
10529 Cora Cir, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/30/20 Single story brick home located off of Dedeaux Rd. that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are taking advanced applications.
1703 19th Street
1703 19th Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1721 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Awesome single family home is available for rent NOW. 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with spacious rooms throughout the house. Application: https://www.hemlane.
435 Commerce Street
435 Commerce Street, Gulfport, MS
Newly renovated 4br / 3ba Move in Ready! - Beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, ceramic in the bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. This is an amazing, ALL NEW home in Bayou view subdivision.
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in July.
3203 55th Avenue
3203 55th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3203 55th Avenue Available 06/15/20 Available Soon! - Great 4 bedroom and 1 bath home; More pictures to follow! Will be available to show on June 15, 2020 Close to NCBC Gulfport and minutes from Downtown and the beach! For more information contact
12058 Jessica Circle
12058 Jessica Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1103 sqft
This Gulfport 3 Bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home and it is located in a wonderful neighborhood in Gulfport. Close to shopping and convenient to the interstate.
1908 43rd Avenue
1908 43rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
1908 43rd Avenue Available 06/15/20 Great Home Coming Available Soon! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home coming available soon. Close to downtown, shopping, and restaurants.
1702 62nd Ave
1702 62nd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2265264)
1116-41st Ave Unit 1
1116 41st Ave, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$650
1600 sqft
3br 2ba Big yard. Close to Gulfport schools and Memorial Hospital
206 David Street
206 David Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1282 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Previous Lease Agreement not Fulfilled) Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home with tiled flooring in the bedrooms and bathrooms, wood plank flooring in living room and kitchen. Equipped with central a/c and heating.
12031 Carnegie Ave
12031 Carnegie Avenue, Gulfport, MS
Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring. Double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large front and back porch.
1914 46th Avenue
1914 46th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
1914 46th Avenue Available 05/01/20 fresh three br 1 bath in quiet neighborhood SW Gulfport - Cute and cozy newer style home with large utility room eat in kitchen, great HvAC system and located down town near CB base and Memorial Hospital For more
14234 Creekwood Cv
14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1450 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage.
118 Ben Dr
118 Ben Drive, Gulfport, MS
Improved & Spacious Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 178281 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALK THROUGH OF HOME.