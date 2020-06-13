/
3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gautier, MS
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
1725 Kingfisher Drive
1725 Kingfisher Drive, Gautier, MS
BUILT: 1975 Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.
2013 Springwood Rd
2013 Springwood Road, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1149 sqft
Nice Move In Ready Home With 3 Bedrooms, Garage, Large Yard.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
Results within 5 miles of Gautier
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.
65 Fairwood Drive
65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open
8700 Spring Ave Apt C
8700 Spring Avenue, Gulf Park Estates, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1177 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Single story triplex end unit located off of Beachview Dr. that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property is occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.
3713 Springwood Ln
3713 Springwood Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3713 Springwood Ln Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2 bath home in a great location! 3713 Springwood Ln. Ocean Springs - Great location. Close to Walmart and restaurants. Home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 12 month lease. Has an area for a garden.
1309 Oak St.
1309 Oak Street, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
1309 Oak St. Available 06/19/20 Ocean Springs Three bedroom Coming Soon - This three bedroom two bath home features a large tiled open living room with eat in dining nook.
3524 Sherlawn Dr
3524 Sherlawn Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3524 Sherlawn Dr in Moss Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
Results within 10 miles of Gautier
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1442 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1442 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
10309 Mayhaw Cv
10309 Mayhaw Cv, Jackson County, MS
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath family home located in the desirable Lake Forest S/D. This home is on over an acre of land and features a large kitchen, high ceilings, walk in closet in master, large family room and all appliances.
102 Elliot Place
102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint.
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.
2127 King Avenue
2127 King Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home located close to Pascagoula beach, Bozo's and Jerry Lee's. Nice fenced yard and patio. Home is move in ready. **Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!**
5907 Meadow Drive
5907 Meadow Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1560 sqft
**Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!** This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now and move in ready!! No inside pets allowed!! Please visit our Facebook page @dronetrealty and send
5400 Old Fort Bayou Rd
5400 Old Fort Bayou Road, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1214 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the St. Martin school district. Close to I10. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Fenced yard and single car garage. Newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances (does not include refrigerator).
2312 Parsley Ave
2312 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
864 sqft
Adorable home in the Pascagoula school district for rent! Fresh paint and updates throughout. Large yard perfect for entertaining.
2425 Esplanade St
2425 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse located in the Orleans Place Subdivision. Property has full access to public pool located steps away from the front door. Casinos, shopping, beaches, and schools located only a few minutes away, Don't miss out!
1805 Geerkin St
1805 Geerkin Street, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Really nice rental condo in a gated community. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large greatroom adjacent to the open kitchen area. Laundry room downstairs.
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.
111 Earle Taylor Ln
111 Earle Taylor Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs! 111 Earle Taylor - Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs. The townhouse features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and tiled floors in living areas.