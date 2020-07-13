Apartment List
apartments with parking
21 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3112 8th Ave Apt D
3112 8th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 07/24/20 Single story apartment with stove, fridge, and central heat/AC. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric. Water is included. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd. Gulfport, MS 39507 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5900479)

1 Unit Available
3903 Monterey Dr
3903 Monterey Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Single story home with carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable fee due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water.

1 Unit Available
352 Morton Ave
352 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
2 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
FOR RENT! Charming home with fresh paint. Open Living area. Spacious bedrooms. Large yard & Screened in Porch. Just a few blocks to the beach.

1 Unit Available
961 Second St
961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1271 sqft
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms.

1 Unit Available
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.

1 Unit Available
2420 Pine Ave
2420 Pine Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counters, washer/dryer hook up, and fenced yard. (RLNE5614879)

1 Unit Available
15150 Fisher Blvd Apt 111
15150 Fisher Boulevard, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$595
Available 08/14/20 Downstairs apartment with stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is occupied until August 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications. Tenant must qualify under income guidelines.
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.

1 Unit Available
18000 Homestead Ct
18000 Homestead Court, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/17/20 Single story brick home with two car garage, fenced yard, shed, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook ups, and electric fireplace. This property is currently owner occupied. We are accepting advance applications.

1 Unit Available
14054 Mays Rd Lot 4
14054 Mays Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Single wide mobile home located just west of Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.

1 Unit Available
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.

1 Unit Available
14086 N. White Swan Drive
14086 North White Swan Drive, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2765 sqft
Lots of room here! - This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2765 sq. ft. Home has living area, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, den with built in's and a huge back yard with patio that is great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
410 St Charles Ct
410 St Charles Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing.

1 Unit Available
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.

1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large

1 Unit Available
15071 Waterside Pl
15071 Waterside Place, Lyman, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Available 07/24/20 This property is located in Audubon Lake Subdivision off of Hwy 53. The home includes two car garage, granite counter tops, fireplace, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 Unit Available
14234 Creekwood Cv
14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1450 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage.

1 Unit Available
30 Brittany Ct
30 Brittany Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with single garage, fenced yard, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer (not to be replaced or repaired by owner). (RLNE5614892)

1 Unit Available
11532 Caroline Court
11532 Caroline Ct, Harrison County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1736 sqft
STUNNING 5 YEAR OLD HOME - This 5 year old energy efficient open-floor plan home is a must see! Walking in you'll feel right at home with all the character found throughout this property.

1 Unit Available
604 N Wilson Blvd
604 North Wilson Boulevard, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
604 N Wilson Blvd Available 09/01/20 Great Home Coming Available Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will be available soon! With tile floors thru out and a double garage, this is a must see home! Home has gas and electrical.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Long Beach, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

