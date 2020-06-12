/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pascagoula, MS
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1442 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1442 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
2127 King Avenue
2127 King Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home located close to Pascagoula beach, Bozo's and Jerry Lee's. Nice fenced yard and patio. Home is move in ready. **Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!**
2312 Parsley Ave
2312 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
864 sqft
Adorable home in the Pascagoula school district for rent! Fresh paint and updates throughout. Large yard perfect for entertaining.
1805 Geerkin St
1805 Geerkin Street, Pascagoula, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Really nice rental condo in a gated community. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large greatroom adjacent to the open kitchen area. Laundry room downstairs.
5907 Meadow Drive
5907 Meadow Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1560 sqft
**Receive a $100 MONTHLY RENT DISCOUNT if rent is paid on or before the 25th of each month!!** This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now and move in ready!! No inside pets allowed!! Please visit our Facebook page @dronetrealty and send
3524 Sherlawn Dr
3524 Sherlawn Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3524 Sherlawn Dr in Moss Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
1725 Kingfisher Drive
1725 Kingfisher Drive, Gautier, MS
BUILT: 1975 Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.
2013 Springwood Rd
2013 Springwood Road, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1149 sqft
Nice Move In Ready Home With 3 Bedrooms, Garage, Large Yard.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
65 Fairwood Drive
65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open
1309 Oak St.
1309 Oak Street, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
1309 Oak St. Available 06/19/20 Ocean Springs Three bedroom Coming Soon - This three bedroom two bath home features a large tiled open living room with eat in dining nook.
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing