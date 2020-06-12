11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1382 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1364 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1332 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1005 CAITLIN Court
1005 Caitlin Ct, Slidell, LA
Ready to move in, home in exc condition in a very desirable nbhd and coveted school dist. 4 bdr w/2 1/2 bths formal liv and din rm, den area with wood burning fire place.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Honeywood Dr.
113 Honeywood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1931 sqft
Northshore schools and close to everything ! - This house is move in ready and you will be close to everything, shopping, commute and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
136 KELLY Drive
136 Kelly Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1634 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT HOME FOR LEASE IN NICE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD* GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN * UPDATED KITCHEN* MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER, 2 CLOSETS, AND A GARDEN TUB* LARGE COVERED PATIO IN REAR* 2 CAR GARAGE* VERY NICE HOME IN VERY GOOD CONDITION* NO PETS

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 WESTMINSTER Drive
105 Westminster Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
Newly renovated and updated, this spacious home features 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. 2 master suites with new ensuite bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, large fenced yard and 2 storage sheds. Modern white and gray finishes throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1544 BARRYMORE Street
1544 Barrymore Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Great home with high ceilings and open floor plan. Spacious greatroom w/ceramic tile fireplace. Great kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, central island, & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Double vanities and garden tub in master.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4854 Pontchartrain Dr. #6
4854 Pontchartrain Dr, Eden Isle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Waterfront Living Condo Style - Waterfront condo located in the Moorings Condos. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs. (RLNE5834606)

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
507 FIFTH Street
507 5th St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3BDR/2BATH HOME FOR LEASE IN PEARL RIVER WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-59,I-10, and I-12. SPACIOUS DEN FEATURES ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
450 MAYERS Trace
450 Mayers Trce, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2244 sqft
Stunning Acadian Home in The Woods Subdivision.Crown molding throughout & wood finishings on all door frames and windows.Large kitchen with plentiful counter space, and stainless steel appliances that stay.

June 2020 Slidell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Slidell Rent Report. Slidell rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Slidell rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Slidell rents held steady over the past month

Slidell rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Slidell stand at $942 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,141 for a two-bedroom. Slidell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Slidell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Slidell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Slidell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Slidell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,141 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Slidell.
    • While Slidell's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Slidell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Slidell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

