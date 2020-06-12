58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
7585 E. Oaklawn
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Biloxi
1 Unit Available
Ellington Dr., 861
861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
1670 Wiltshire Blvd
1670 Wiltshire Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
Spacious clean 3 bed, 2 bath in Biloxi that is close to Keesler, Back Bay, Biloxi Beach and Golf Course.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
157 Oakmont Pl
157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705 Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Beach Blvd
1130 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Come enjoy this large, beach view condo and if you want to be in a convenient location to downtown Biloxi, with easy access to Interstate, you have found it. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished, just bring your cloths and food.
Results within 1 mile of Biloxi

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5431 Quail Creek Cir
5431 Quail Creek Circle, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 07/06/20 Two story duplex located off of Lamey Bridge Rd. in D'Iberville. This property includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. The property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14054 Mays Rd Lot 4
14054 Mays Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
lot 4 Available 06/30/20 Single wide mobile home located just west of Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are accepting advance applications.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Elliot Place
102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Layton Dr
609 Layton Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1156 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Two story townhome located near Gulfport High School that includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. Property is occupied until August 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
12031 Carnegie Avenue Available 06/15/20 4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We are accepting advance applications.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Angela Cir
2702 East Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available 06/26/20 Single story home located in Pine Hills Subdivision. This home includes carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13218 W Country Hills Dr
13218 W Country Hills Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off of O'Neal Rd. This property is vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10529 Cora Cir
10529 Cora Cir, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/30/20 Single story brick home located off of Dedeaux Rd. that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are taking advanced applications.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 Commerce Street
435 Commerce Street, Gulfport, MS
Newly renovated 4br / 3ba Move in Ready! - Beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, ceramic in the bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. This is an amazing, ALL NEW home in Bayou view subdivision.

June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Biloxi rents held steady over the past month

Biloxi rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Biloxi stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. Biloxi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Biloxi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Biloxi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Biloxi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Biloxi's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Biloxi.
    • While Biloxi's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Biloxi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Biloxi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

