Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry area. The livingroom has magnificent views of the water with a dining area. Stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets will make cooking enjoyable. There is room for sitting on the deck, dock and near the beach. Enjoy the Salt Life! Available June through December for month to month or for the whole 6. Cleaning fees of $150 and deposit of $1500 are required.

Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry area. The livingroom has magnificent views of the water with a dining area. Stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets will make cooking enjoyable. There is room for sitting on the deck, dock and near the beach. Enjoy the Salt Life! Available September through December for month to month or for the whole 4. Utilities, cable and internet are included!! Cleaning fees of $500 and deposit of $1500 are required.