Arbor Walk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Arbor Walk

2300 Lincoln Rd · (832) 706-4091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
NOW PRE-LEASING for FALL MOVE-INS on 1 and 2 BEDROOM APARTMENTS. LEASE NOW and SAVE $100 at MOVE-IN.
Location

2300 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 74 · Avail. Oct 8

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Walk.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Possible additional deposit $200 - Up to 1 months rent depending on application screening
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet; $35 for two pets
restrictions: American Pit Bull- No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25/$35
restrictions: American Pit Bull
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Walk have any available units?
Arbor Walk has a unit available for $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Arbor Walk have?
Some of Arbor Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Walk is offering the following rent specials: NOW PRE-LEASING for FALL MOVE-INS on 1 and 2 BEDROOM APARTMENTS. LEASE NOW and SAVE $100 at MOVE-IN.
Is Arbor Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Walk is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Walk offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Walk offers parking.
Does Arbor Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Walk have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Walk has a pool.
Does Arbor Walk have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Walk has accessible units.
Does Arbor Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Walk has units with air conditioning.
