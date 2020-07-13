Arbor Walk

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Possible additional deposit $200 - Up to 1 months rent depending on application screening
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet; $35 for two pets
restrictions: American Pit Bull- No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25/$35
restrictions: American Pit Bull
Parking Details: Parking Lot.