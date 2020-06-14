All apartments in Hattiesburg
Find more places like 2300 Lincoln Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hattiesburg, MS
/
2300 Lincoln Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:24 AM

2300 Lincoln Road

2300 Lincoln Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hattiesburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area. Don?t let our park-like setting fool you ? Arbor Walk is just minutes from the University of Southern Mississippi, Camp Shelby Military Base, Mid Town Square, William Carey College, Hattiesburg Clinic, Coca Cola Bottling Company, and Forrest General Hospital.

Relax in one of our hammock stations or next to our resort-style swimming pool. Spend time with friends at our picnic areas with grills or with your four-legged pal at our dog park. Step into your pet-friendly apartment and you will find designer paint, a spacious balcony with scenic views, oversized closets, and hardwood-style flooring.

Visit Arbor Walk today and discover the secret to luxurious apartment living in Hattiesburg! Call us today!!

Apartment Features

?Hardwood Style Flooring
?Contemporary Upgraded Lighting Package
?Remodeled Kitchens w/ Custom Cabinetry
?Spacious & Private Balconies with Scenic Views
?Upgraded Appliance Package
?Stainless Sinks with High-Rise Faucet
?Custom Color Paint Palette
?Generous, Oversized Closets
?Washer & Dryer Connections

Community Amenities

?Resort-Style Swimming Pool
?24-Hour Fitness Center
?Wi-Fi Caf?/ Coffee Bar
?Hammock Stations
?Courtyard with Picnic Area and Grills
?Nature/Pooch Park with Grooming Station
?24-Hour Clothes Care Facility
?24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Lincoln Road have any available units?
2300 Lincoln Road has a unit available for $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Lincoln Road have?
Some of 2300 Lincoln Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Lincoln Road currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Lincoln Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Lincoln Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Lincoln Road is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Lincoln Road offer parking?
No, 2300 Lincoln Road does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Lincoln Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Lincoln Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Lincoln Road have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Lincoln Road has a pool.
Does 2300 Lincoln Road have accessible units?
No, 2300 Lincoln Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Lincoln Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Lincoln Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Lincoln Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Lincoln Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2300 Lincoln Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr.
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Parkwest
12 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Similar Pages

Hattiesburg 3 BedroomsHattiesburg Apartments with Balcony
Hattiesburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Hattiesburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSGulfport, MS
Laurel, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Mississippi
William Carey University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity