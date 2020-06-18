244 Fairway Villas Circle

Amenities

Enjoy resort-style living in this beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom lower level condo with golf cart garage, in Diamondhead, MS. The unit is designed with an open floor plan and includes washer/dryer and all stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closets and large master bath walk-in shower. There is also a private back patio, with storage closet, a private golf cart/storage garage, and extra parking. In addition, the rental includes all of the amenities Diamondhead has to offer. Diamondhead is conveniently located between New Orleans and Gulfport/Biloxi, making it near all area attractions, entertainment and shopping. This beautiful new condo is located adjacent to the Country Club, in Fairway Villas, just walking distance to the Country Club with Dining Room, Lounge and 19th Hole Bar & Grill; Pro-Shop with access to two 18-hole Championship Golf Courses, Driving Range and Putting Green; Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts and Walking Track. Diamondhead also has an Airstrip with hangar and fuel; marina with river, bay and gulf access, two paved walking tracks, RV and Boat Storage, plus many more amenities. The monthly rent includes access to all Diamondhead amenities, grounds maintenance and garbage collection fees. No utilities are included. Be the first to live in this beautiful condo for $1,550/month rent. $1,550 security deposit required. Or, sign a two-year lease for a reduced monthly rate and security deposit of $1,500. Sorry, this is a non-smoking unit and is not a pet friendly unit.

Call or send a message today to schedule a private showing.