Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 06/16/20 Single story home that includes stove, fridge, stacked washer/dryer, and shed. This home is currently occupied until June 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. Owner prefers no pets.



PRM, Inc.

1447 E. Pass Rd.

Gulfport, MS 39507



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783441)