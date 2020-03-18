All apartments in University City
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.

7040 Dartmouth Avenue · (314) 324-7159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7040 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO 63130
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom. Second Floor or First Floor. 1200 sf. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. All appliances included (stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer-dryer). Large living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Backyard. Water, sewer, trash, included.

Lots of storage.. Secure, quiet, professional area. Beautiful neighborhood, easy access to Forest Park/History Museum, Bus, Washington University. Pet friendly with $30 montly fee for each large pet. Owner available by cell phone 7 days/wk. Feel free to call with any questions you might have! Edward Tel. 314-324-7159

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have any available units?
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have?
Some of 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University City.
Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. does offer parking.
Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have a pool?
No, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. does not have a pool.
Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have accessible units?
No, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr. does not have units with air conditioning.
