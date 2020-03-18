7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom. Second Floor or First Floor. 1200 sf. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. All appliances included (stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer-dryer). Large living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Backyard. Water, sewer, trash, included.



Lots of storage.. Secure, quiet, professional area. Beautiful neighborhood, easy access to Forest Park/History Museum, Bus, Washington University. Pet friendly with $30 montly fee for each large pet. Owner available by cell phone 7 days/wk. Feel free to call with any questions you might have! Edward Tel. 314-324-7159