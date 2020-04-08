145 Hawthorne Est

Amenities
LEASE Opportunity. Spacious, majestic, elegant all brick home in quiet, lush, green setting ideally located close to highways, hospitals and shopping. Gorgeous 2-sty entry, large chandelier and dramatic wrap-around stairs up to a 2nd sty walkway. Naturally bright two-story great room features full picture windows, brick wood-burning fireplace, alcove with dry bar and French door to patio. Red oak hardwood floors throughout the first floor, Pella Wood windows, Hunter-Douglas dusk-to-dawn blinds and 6-panel oak doors. Kitchen with butler's pantry, double wall ovens, recessed lighting, breakfast area, Solar Tube, and composite deck access. Unique hexagonal family room with windows on 5 sides. Main floor master bedroom features bay window and walk-in closet with built-ins. Large bonus room, laundry with mudroom built-ins, 3-car garage, full basement w/ high ceilings & walkout bsmt to 2nd patio. The highlight of this walkout basement is the media room. This house is also FOR SALE 20000801