145 Hawthorne Est

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

LEASE Opportunity. Spacious, majestic, elegant all brick home in quiet, lush, green setting ideally located close to highways, hospitals and shopping. Gorgeous 2-sty entry, large chandelier and dramatic wrap-around stairs up to a 2nd sty walkway. Naturally bright two-story great room features full picture windows, brick wood-burning fireplace, alcove with dry bar and French door to patio. Red oak hardwood floors throughout the first floor, Pella Wood windows, Hunter-Douglas dusk-to-dawn blinds and 6-panel oak doors. Kitchen with butler's pantry, double wall ovens, recessed lighting, breakfast area, Solar Tube, and composite deck access. Unique hexagonal family room with windows on 5 sides. Main floor master bedroom features bay window and walk-in closet with built-ins. Large bonus room, laundry with mudroom built-ins, 3-car garage, full basement w/ high ceilings & walkout bsmt to 2nd patio. The highlight of this walkout basement is the media room. This house is also FOR SALE 20000801