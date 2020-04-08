All apartments in Town and Country
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

145 Hawthorne Est

145 Hawthorne Estates · (314) 781-7777 ext. 611
Location

145 Hawthorne Estates, Town and Country, MO 63131

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6264 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
LEASE Opportunity. Spacious, majestic, elegant all brick home in quiet, lush, green setting ideally located close to highways, hospitals and shopping. Gorgeous 2-sty entry, large chandelier and dramatic wrap-around stairs up to a 2nd sty walkway. Naturally bright two-story great room features full picture windows, brick wood-burning fireplace, alcove with dry bar and French door to patio. Red oak hardwood floors throughout the first floor, Pella Wood windows, Hunter-Douglas dusk-to-dawn blinds and 6-panel oak doors. Kitchen with butler's pantry, double wall ovens, recessed lighting, breakfast area, Solar Tube, and composite deck access. Unique hexagonal family room with windows on 5 sides. Main floor master bedroom features bay window and walk-in closet with built-ins. Large bonus room, laundry with mudroom built-ins, 3-car garage, full basement w/ high ceilings & walkout bsmt to 2nd patio. The highlight of this walkout basement is the media room. This house is also FOR SALE 20000801

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Hawthorne Est have any available units?
145 Hawthorne Est has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Hawthorne Est have?
Some of 145 Hawthorne Est's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Hawthorne Est currently offering any rent specials?
145 Hawthorne Est isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Hawthorne Est pet-friendly?
No, 145 Hawthorne Est is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town and Country.
Does 145 Hawthorne Est offer parking?
Yes, 145 Hawthorne Est does offer parking.
Does 145 Hawthorne Est have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Hawthorne Est does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Hawthorne Est have a pool?
No, 145 Hawthorne Est does not have a pool.
Does 145 Hawthorne Est have accessible units?
No, 145 Hawthorne Est does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Hawthorne Est have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Hawthorne Est has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Hawthorne Est have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Hawthorne Est does not have units with air conditioning.
