Home
/
Sugar Creek, MO
/
527 South Willow Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

527 South Willow Avenue

527 S Willow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

527 S Willow Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64053

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
527 S Willow Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64053

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/849235?source=marketing

To apply, visit www.mrekc.com

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Fairmount Park neighborhood of Sugar Creek. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances included. Central air and partially fenced yard. Unfinished basement. Independence Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588 9am to 5pm M-F

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

