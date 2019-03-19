527 South Willow Avenue

Amenities

527 S Willow Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64053



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/849235?source=marketing



To apply, visit www.mrekc.com



Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Fairmount Park neighborhood of Sugar Creek. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances included. Central air and partially fenced yard. Unfinished basement. Independence Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588 9am to 5pm M-F



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



Contact us to schedule a showing.