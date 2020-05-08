All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

419 Vassar St

419 South Vassar Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 South Vassar Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
419 Vassar St (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 419 Vassar St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has great features you don't want to miss out on!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Office
-Back patio
-Fenced yard
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3759980)

