Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$850.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $850.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet $200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3759980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 Vassar St have any available units?
419 Vassar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 419 Vassar St have?
Some of 419 Vassar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Vassar St currently offering any rent specials?
419 Vassar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Vassar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Vassar St is pet friendly.
Does 419 Vassar St offer parking?
Yes, 419 Vassar St offers parking.
Does 419 Vassar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Vassar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Vassar St have a pool?
No, 419 Vassar St does not have a pool.
Does 419 Vassar St have accessible units?
No, 419 Vassar St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Vassar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Vassar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Vassar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Vassar St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)