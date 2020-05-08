Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

419 Vassar St (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 419 Vassar St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has great features you don't want to miss out on!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Office

-Back patio

-Fenced yard

-1-car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE3759980)