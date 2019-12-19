All apartments in Sugar Creek
407 South Ridge Drive
407 South Ridge Drive

407 Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

407 Ridge Dr, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage on a tree lined street. Updated kitchen has white cabinetry and lots of storage and workspace and even comes with a walk-in pantry. The master suite has a large closet & private bath access. The gorgeous fully tiled bathroom has a shower/tub & vanity. Two more bedrooms are on the 2nd level with an additional full bathroom. The large family room is on the lower level opening to the Kitchen and Dining Room. Great space for entertaining. There is a spacious laundry room off the Kitchen with laundry hookups. Did I mention the home has new paint and flooring?
Nice sized 2 car garage allows for additional storage. No basement. Come and see this beauty- it will go fast!

Sorry, no pets at this time.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 12/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 South Ridge Drive have any available units?
407 South Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 407 South Ridge Drive have?
Some of 407 South Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 South Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 South Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 South Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 407 South Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Creek.
Does 407 South Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 South Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 407 South Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 South Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 South Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 407 South Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 South Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 South Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 South Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 South Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 South Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 South Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

