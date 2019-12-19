407 South Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage on a tree lined street. Updated kitchen has white cabinetry and lots of storage and workspace and even comes with a walk-in pantry. The master suite has a large closet & private bath access. The gorgeous fully tiled bathroom has a shower/tub & vanity. Two more bedrooms are on the 2nd level with an additional full bathroom. The large family room is on the lower level opening to the Kitchen and Dining Room. Great space for entertaining. There is a spacious laundry room off the Kitchen with laundry hookups. Did I mention the home has new paint and flooring?

Nice sized 2 car garage allows for additional storage. No basement. Come and see this beauty- it will go fast!



Sorry, no pets at this time.



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 12/5/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

