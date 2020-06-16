All apartments in St. Peters
7421 Mexico Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

7421 Mexico Road

7421 Mexico Road · (636) 442-1333
Location

7421 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
ALL NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANKS AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. Professional office space available for Lease. Unit fronts Mexico Road. Four private offices, conference room, reception area & storage/break room. Crown molding & 8' doors throughout. Two bathrooms including one with a shower. Tenant to pay an additional $125 for electric, gas, water, sewer, trash and common area maintenance. Fiber optic service available in the suite. All Tenants have full access to the workout room in the lower level of the building!
Agent is also a partner/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 Mexico Road have any available units?
7421 Mexico Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7421 Mexico Road currently offering any rent specials?
7421 Mexico Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 Mexico Road pet-friendly?
No, 7421 Mexico Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 7421 Mexico Road offer parking?
Yes, 7421 Mexico Road does offer parking.
Does 7421 Mexico Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7421 Mexico Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 Mexico Road have a pool?
No, 7421 Mexico Road does not have a pool.
Does 7421 Mexico Road have accessible units?
No, 7421 Mexico Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 Mexico Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 Mexico Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7421 Mexico Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7421 Mexico Road does not have units with air conditioning.
