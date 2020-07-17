7420 Mexico Road

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has been totally renovated starting from the floors up. All new kitchen cabinets and plumbing. a new range/oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed for Lessee. Both bathrooms have new fixtures, plumbing and lighting, except upstairs tub which has been renovated. You'll like the extra room in the MBR for just sitting! All phases have been inspected and passed the St. Peters Inspection. Both front and back doors have been replaced as well as the guttering. The off-street parking you will find is very handy. This is a great location as it is close to everything important: groceries, shops, a large mall, hospital, library, eateries and even a Post Office! Who would want more! And don't forget your bonus room area downstairs!

No pets or smoking in this newly redone home.