Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

7420 Mexico Road

7420 Mexico Road · (636) 938-3530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7420 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home has been totally renovated starting from the floors up. All new kitchen cabinets and plumbing. a new range/oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed for Lessee. Both bathrooms have new fixtures, plumbing and lighting, except upstairs tub which has been renovated. You'll like the extra room in the MBR for just sitting! All phases have been inspected and passed the St. Peters Inspection. Both front and back doors have been replaced as well as the guttering. The off-street parking you will find is very handy. This is a great location as it is close to everything important: groceries, shops, a large mall, hospital, library, eateries and even a Post Office! Who would want more! And don't forget your bonus room area downstairs!
No pets or smoking in this newly redone home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Mexico Road have any available units?
7420 Mexico Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7420 Mexico Road have?
Some of 7420 Mexico Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Mexico Road currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Mexico Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Mexico Road pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Mexico Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 7420 Mexico Road offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Mexico Road offers parking.
Does 7420 Mexico Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Mexico Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Mexico Road have a pool?
No, 7420 Mexico Road does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Mexico Road have accessible units?
No, 7420 Mexico Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Mexico Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 Mexico Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Mexico Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Mexico Road does not have units with air conditioning.
