Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:10 AM

60 Gailwood Drive

60 Gailwood Drive · (636) 448-5171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit D · Avail. now

$742

Studio · 1 Bath · 3850 sqft

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW!
Lease rate is only $12.00/sf or $742/month for a 3 + year lease on a Modified Gross basis! This means that you only pay for your electric, telephone, tenant’s insurance, and misc. others. The Landlord pays the internet, real estate taxes, property insurance, water, sewer, and trash! This professional space could be made into an office that is ideal for medical, service, dentist office, accountants, attorney, bookkeepers, architects, planners, financial consultants, stock broker, income tax preparation, insurance salespersons, real estate brokers and appraisers or ???? A back lit marquee sign space is available for $25/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Gailwood Drive have any available units?
60 Gailwood Drive has a unit available for $742 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 60 Gailwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
60 Gailwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Gailwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 60 Gailwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 60 Gailwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 60 Gailwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 60 Gailwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Gailwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Gailwood Drive have a pool?
No, 60 Gailwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 60 Gailwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 60 Gailwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Gailwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Gailwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Gailwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Gailwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
