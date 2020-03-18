60 Gailwood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW!

Lease rate is only $12.00/sf or $742/month for a 3 + year lease on a Modified Gross basis! This means that you only pay for your electric, telephone, tenant’s insurance, and misc. others. The Landlord pays the internet, real estate taxes, property insurance, water, sewer, and trash! This professional space could be made into an office that is ideal for medical, service, dentist office, accountants, attorney, bookkeepers, architects, planners, financial consultants, stock broker, income tax preparation, insurance salespersons, real estate brokers and appraisers or ???? A back lit marquee sign space is available for $25/month.