Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service. Upfront cost includes $55 application fee, $850 security deposit and $850 1st months rent. Condo association rules permit two pets, one dog under 25lbs and one cat or two cats with owner approval and negotiable pet fees.