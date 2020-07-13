AL
Last updated July 13 2020

33 Apartments under $600 for rent in St. Louis, MO

4 Units Available
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
32 Units Available
Northampton
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$585
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
150 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
9 Units Available
Visitation Park Historic District
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$584
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
18 Units Available
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.

1 Unit Available
Tower Grove East
3112 Arsenal Street - 5
3112 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath available now! Adorable unit in the heart of Tower Grove East! Clean and secure building with laundry hookups in basement.

1 Unit Available
Fox Park Historic District
2761 Gravois
2761 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment available for immediate occupancy close to Benton Park West. Fenced in secure backyard. Fresh Paint. VERY CLEAN! Agent Owned.

1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
4407 Chippewa E
4407 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!! You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 1 bedroom You will fall in love with this 1 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex.

1 Unit Available
Northampton
3601 Hereford
3601 Hereford St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
700 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located west of Kingshighway on a great street in the 63109 zip code! Tenant moving, available soon! Updated flooring through out this unit with a private bedroom in back.

1 Unit Available
O'Fallon Park
4223 Redbud
4223 Red Bud Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Interior Features: Good 2 bedroom unit in a nice 2 family building that is available for section 8 or market rent! This unit is hardwood throughout with a living room and 2 separate bedrooms that are connected as a walk through but can be close

1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3561 Itaska - 203
3561 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$500
500 sqft
This is a Large Studio unit that has a new galley kitchen and separate breakfast nook, newly painted, with separate bathroom. You get water, trash, sewer, and free WI-FI with coin laundry in building. Plenty of closet space for storage.

1 Unit Available
Botanical Heights
4156-4160 Folsom Avenue - 4156 D
4156 Folsom Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Efficient one bedroom apartment withing the Grove Neighborhood! Central location with easy access to entertainment/dining, highways

1 Unit Available
Patch
616 Koeln Avenue
616 Koeln Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
710 sqft
Great opportunity! 1 bed, 1 bath, well maintained apartment. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, stained glass windows, central air, covered front porch, private front and back entrance. Tons of windows and natural light.

1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
4052 Giles Ave
4052 Giles Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
650 sqft
Recently Updated 1 Bedroom in Dutchtown! - Showings now available with a non contact tour. Call our office for details or to set an appointment. 4052 Giles 2S is a recently updated 1 bedroom in the historic Dutchtown area of St. Louis City.

1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3862 Bamberger Avenue - 3N
3862 Bamberger Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$549
750 sqft
****************************************************************** SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.

1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
3159 Bent Avenue
3159 Bent Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
Only 2 blocks South of Tower Grove Park this charming 1 bed 1 bath shot gun style has hardwood floors, window ac, eat-in kitchen washer/dryer connections in the basement, off street parking and more.

1 Unit Available
Compton Heights Historic District
3510 Russell 9
3510 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
850 sqft
Interior Features: Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath units with great hardwood throughout on the second floor of the complex. Nicely open layout with large living/kitchen combo room and two separate private bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4523 Gravois Avenue - 302
4523 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$449
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.

1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
4750 Tennessee
4750 Tennessee Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
900 sqft
Interior Features: Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit on a great street! This second floor unit walks into the living room which is the middle room and separates from the bedroom with a pocket door and the bedroom is the room at the front of the
$
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
4 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Rent Report
St. Louis

July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rents held steady over the past month

St. Louis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $727 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

