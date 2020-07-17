All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050

9820 Winkler Drive · (314) 738-9784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9820 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 · Avail. now

$765

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
9820 Winkler - Pending Application! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit is equal to the rental rate. Window units will be provided for this home.

No prior evictions, judgments, unlawful detainers, etc. Must gross 3x the monthly rent. Application fee $35 per person. Applicants required to provide two years of verifiable income and rental history. Pets accepted w/ non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please TEXT ONLY, Lindia at 314-526-0535 with your full name including middle initial. For a current list of available properties, please visit: https://propertiescsa.appfolio.com/listings.

(RLNE5889430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have any available units?
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have?
Some of 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 is pet friendly.
Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 offer parking?
Yes, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 offers parking.
Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have a pool?
No, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have accessible units?
No, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct
Fenton, MO 63026
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd
Webster Groves, MO 63119
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive
Oakville, MO 63129
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr
Olivette, MO 63132

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, IL
Wood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity