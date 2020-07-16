All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like
842 Liberty Village Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
842 Liberty Village Dr
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM

842 Liberty Village Dr

842 Liberty Village Drive · (314) 719-6736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

842 Liberty Village Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed / 2 bath.
Finished basement with a possible 3rd bedroom. Fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 842 Liberty Village Dr have any available units?
842 Liberty Village Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 842 Liberty Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
842 Liberty Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Liberty Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Liberty Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 842 Liberty Village Dr offer parking?
No, 842 Liberty Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 842 Liberty Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 Liberty Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Liberty Village Dr have a pool?
No, 842 Liberty Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 842 Liberty Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 842 Liberty Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Liberty Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Liberty Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Liberty Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Liberty Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr
Ballwin, MO 63021
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B
Olivette, MO 63132
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct
Oakville, MO 63129
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive
St. Louis County, MO 63146
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave
Clayton, MO 63105
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr
Concord, MO 63128
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd
Ferguson, MO 63135
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive
Des Peres, MO 63131

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, ILWood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy