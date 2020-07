1309 Weidmann Estates Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS SPACIOUS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS HOME, IS SITUATED ON A CUL DE SAC WITH A PRIVATE, LEVEL BACKYARD. PARKWAY WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT. IT IS LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO QUEENY PARK. THE WOOD ENTRY FOYER INVITES YOU INTO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ELECTRIC COOK TOP, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, AND OAK CABINETS. BREAKFAST ROOM HAS A DOOR LEADING TO PATIO. LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFFERS GAS FIREPLACE. LAUNDRY ROOM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON MAIN FLOOR. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/ LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINK VANITY AND TUB. 3 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS SHARE A HALL BATH. THE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS A HUGE REC ROOM.