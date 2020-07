Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures. Beautiful wood floors and a cute white kitchen which includes the newer refrigerator and dishwasher. There are ceiling fans in each bedroom and the closets have organized shelves. White 6-panel doors and newer trim through the main floor. The finished lower level features "wood look" vinyl plank flooring and additional half bath adding over 850 additional square feet of living space. (lower level Fireplace is decorative only!) The fully fenced backyard features a 6 vinyl fence spans across the back. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS! The spacious covered patio has freshly stained decorative lattice wall. Beautiful mature trees and lovely perennials throughout the yard. Large 2 car garage. PASSED OCCUPANCY INSPECTION-READY TO GO! Landlord are licensed Realtors.