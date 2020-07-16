10009 Imperial Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163



A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes:



2BR 1.5 BA with outstanding newly updated features throughout. Beautiful hardwood style flooring and stainless steele appliances! Completely renovated new and modern all throughout.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.