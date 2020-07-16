All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like 10009 Imperial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
10009 Imperial Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:49 PM

10009 Imperial Drive

10009 Imperial Drive · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163

A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes:

2BR 1.5 BA with outstanding newly updated features throughout. Beautiful hardwood style flooring and stainless steele appliances! Completely renovated new and modern all throughout.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 Imperial Drive have any available units?
10009 Imperial Drive has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10009 Imperial Drive have?
Some of 10009 Imperial Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 Imperial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Imperial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Imperial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10009 Imperial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10009 Imperial Drive offer parking?
No, 10009 Imperial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10009 Imperial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Imperial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Imperial Drive have a pool?
No, 10009 Imperial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Imperial Drive have accessible units?
No, 10009 Imperial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Imperial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10009 Imperial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10009 Imperial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10009 Imperial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10009 Imperial Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln
Mehlville, MO 63125
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive
Des Peres, MO 63131
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive
St. Louis County, MO 63136
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr
Olivette, MO 63132
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd
University City, MO 63132

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, IL
Wood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity