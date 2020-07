Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful ranch style home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level. The corner lot offers mature trees and flower beds. Master bedroom offers his and her closets and private bathroom. Windows, furnace and air conditioner updated within the last several years. Carpet replaced 5 years ago and main areas will be painted week of June 15th. The backyard has fencing and retractable awning over the patio. Full unfinished basement with washer, dryer hook up.