Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Springfield, MO

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 E Pacific St
615 East Pacific Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$725
2480 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom house big kitchen and dinning room nice yard pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3359026)

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1882 N Jefferson Ave
1882 North Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$595
Charming house big front and back yard located near shopping and bus line (RLNE3309443)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1937 N Benton
1937 North Benton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
- 1937 N.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine
1060 East Blaine Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
888 sqft
Super Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This Super Cute Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home offered as a rental....
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
8 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 N Broadway
2107 North Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
946 sqft
- 2107 N.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm
1147 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
780 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - Live right next to campus at 1147 E.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
940 E Webster St
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Fully Furnished Suites Available! - Fully furnished suites! Everything is included, from linens, to furniture and even kitchen utensils! (RLNE3466833)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 S Market Ave
717 South Market Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 story 3 bedroom house cute front porch nice size back yard located near shopping and bus line pet friendly (RLNE3394631)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
632 W Nichols St
632 West Nichols Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly (RLNE3389089)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1478 E Central St
1478 East Central Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
adorable 3 bedroom home Beautiful hardwood floors through out large front porch and back deck leading to the yard Pet friendly home (RLNE3277751)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1431 W Thoman St
1431 West Thoman Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
cute 3 bedroom close to shopping (RLNE3270691)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1007 N Fremont Ave
1007 North Fremont Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
Excellent location across from Springfield Armory, please call for details (RLNE3267884)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 N Howard Ave
2003 North Howard Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1615 sqft
3 bed 1 bath house with a finished Attic!! - This 3 bed 1 bath house has so much to offer. The eat in kitchen has an electric stove.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2121 sqft
4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1148 E. Elm
1148 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
1148 E. Elm Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3/BR, 1/Bath unit near MSU campus and Downtown Springfield - This large 3/BR, 1/Bath house is conveniently located near MSU campus.

