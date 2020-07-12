/
midtown
188 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Springfield, MO
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
615 E Pacific St
615 East Pacific Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$725
2480 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom house big kitchen and dinning room nice yard pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3359026)
1882 N Jefferson Ave
1882 North Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$595
Charming house big front and back yard located near shopping and bus line (RLNE3309443)
1937 N Benton
1937 North Benton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
- 1937 N.
1060 E Blaine 1060 E Blaine
1060 East Blaine Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
888 sqft
Super Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This Super Cute Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home offered as a rental....
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
2107 N Broadway
2107 North Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
946 sqft
- 2107 N.
Elm
1147 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
780 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - Live right next to campus at 1147 E.
940 E Webster St
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Fully Furnished Suites Available! - Fully furnished suites! Everything is included, from linens, to furniture and even kitchen utensils! (RLNE3466833)
717 S Market Ave
717 South Market Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 story 3 bedroom house cute front porch nice size back yard located near shopping and bus line pet friendly (RLNE3394631)
632 W Nichols St
632 West Nichols Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly (RLNE3389089)
1478 E Central St
1478 East Central Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
adorable 3 bedroom home Beautiful hardwood floors through out large front porch and back deck leading to the yard Pet friendly home (RLNE3277751)
1431 W Thoman St
1431 West Thoman Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
cute 3 bedroom close to shopping (RLNE3270691)
1007 N Fremont Ave
1007 North Fremont Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
Excellent location across from Springfield Armory, please call for details (RLNE3267884)
2003 N Howard Ave
2003 North Howard Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1615 sqft
3 bed 1 bath house with a finished Attic!! - This 3 bed 1 bath house has so much to offer. The eat in kitchen has an electric stove.
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2121 sqft
4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield.
1148 E. Elm
1148 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
1148 E. Elm Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3/BR, 1/Bath unit near MSU campus and Downtown Springfield - This large 3/BR, 1/Bath house is conveniently located near MSU campus.