All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 831 S McCann Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
831 S McCann Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

831 S McCann Ave

831 South Mccann Avenue · (417) 553-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Rountree Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

831 South Mccann Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804
Rountree Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 831 S McCann Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Campus Living within walking distance 3 bedroom 1 bathroom - Apply Now for this Home with walking distance to campus.

This home has a Cute covered porch, Nice Entry Way with closet, Beautiful Living room, 3 Spacious bedrooms, Kitchen has a Neat Breakfast Nook, Screened in back porch, unfinished basement and lots of extra built ins for storage.

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all utilities paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

(RLNE5899550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 S McCann Ave have any available units?
831 S McCann Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 S McCann Ave have?
Some of 831 S McCann Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 S McCann Ave currently offering any rent specials?
831 S McCann Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 S McCann Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 S McCann Ave is pet friendly.
Does 831 S McCann Ave offer parking?
No, 831 S McCann Ave does not offer parking.
Does 831 S McCann Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 S McCann Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 S McCann Ave have a pool?
No, 831 S McCann Ave does not have a pool.
Does 831 S McCann Ave have accessible units?
No, 831 S McCann Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 831 S McCann Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 S McCann Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 831 S McCann Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery
Springfield, MO 65810
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St
Springfield, MO 65803
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St
Springfield, MO 65807
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage
Springfield, MO 65803
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Branson, MORepublic, MO
Lebanon, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownMeador ParkBradford Park
Doling ParkParkwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity