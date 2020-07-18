831 S McCann Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Campus Living within walking distance 3 bedroom 1 bathroom - Apply Now for this Home with walking distance to campus.



This home has a Cute covered porch, Nice Entry Way with closet, Beautiful Living room, 3 Spacious bedrooms, Kitchen has a Neat Breakfast Nook, Screened in back porch, unfinished basement and lots of extra built ins for storage.



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!



(RLNE5899550)