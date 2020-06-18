All apartments in Springfield
641 E Normal
641 E Normal

641 East Normal Street · No Longer Available
Location

641 East Normal Street, Springfield, MO 65807
Phelps

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This amazing home is located on a corner lot with just a few feet from MSU. Nice size open floor plan. This home comes with the standard kitchen appliances and a washer & dryer. Lawn care is included in the rent. Sorry we do not accept pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 E Normal have any available units?
641 E Normal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 E Normal have?
Some of 641 E Normal's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 E Normal currently offering any rent specials?
641 E Normal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 E Normal pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 E Normal is pet friendly.
Does 641 E Normal offer parking?
Yes, 641 E Normal does offer parking.
Does 641 E Normal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 E Normal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 E Normal have a pool?
No, 641 E Normal does not have a pool.
Does 641 E Normal have accessible units?
No, 641 E Normal does not have accessible units.
Does 641 E Normal have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 E Normal does not have units with dishwashers.
