641 E Normal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This amazing home is located on a corner lot with just a few feet from MSU. Nice size open floor plan. This home comes with the standard kitchen appliances and a washer & dryer. Lawn care is included in the rent. Sorry we do not accept pets.