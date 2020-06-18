641 East Normal Street, Springfield, MO 65807 Phelps
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This amazing home is located on a corner lot with just a few feet from MSU. Nice size open floor plan. This home comes with the standard kitchen appliances and a washer & dryer. Lawn care is included in the rent. Sorry we do not accept pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 641 E Normal have any available units?
641 E Normal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.