Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This amazing home offers 3 bedrooms and one bath. Cost per bedroom is only 340.00. It has a very open and spacious floor plan with a neutral color scheme to go with any interior design. This home offers lots of large windows that give it an open and airy feel. Recently been remodeled with nice carpet and central air. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances and a washer and dryer. It has a very roomy backyard for entertaining and a nice size front porch. Best of all we provide the lawn care. Sorry we do not allow pets at this time. With an excellent location, just across the street from MSU!! Why pay for a parking permit again. Stop in today at our leasing office to schedule a tour. Leasing office located at 433 E. Grand Springfield, Mo