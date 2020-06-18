All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 3302 S. Jefferson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
3302 S. Jefferson
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

3302 S. Jefferson

3302 South Jefferson Avenue · (417) 832-1111 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3302 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Kickapoo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 S. Jefferson · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled, Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Living Areas, Great Southside Location - This home has just been finished with new flooring, new cabinets, new paint throughout. The floor plan has a formal living room and a family room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has new cabinets and new appliances. The back yard is fenced and has a nice patio and small storage shed. The location south of Battlefield St between Campbell and National puts it in the middle of everything.

There is no refrigerator as shown in the pictures.

The pet policy on our website applies to any pet for this home.

The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease.

(RLNE5683495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 S. Jefferson have any available units?
3302 S. Jefferson has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 S. Jefferson have?
Some of 3302 S. Jefferson's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 S. Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
3302 S. Jefferson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 S. Jefferson pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 S. Jefferson is pet friendly.
Does 3302 S. Jefferson offer parking?
No, 3302 S. Jefferson does not offer parking.
Does 3302 S. Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 S. Jefferson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 S. Jefferson have a pool?
No, 3302 S. Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 3302 S. Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 3302 S. Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 S. Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 S. Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3302 S. Jefferson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St
Springfield, MO 65806
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St
Springfield, MO 65802
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity