3302 S. Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Newly Remodeled, Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Living Areas, Great Southside Location - This home has just been finished with new flooring, new cabinets, new paint throughout. The floor plan has a formal living room and a family room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has new cabinets and new appliances. The back yard is fenced and has a nice patio and small storage shed. The location south of Battlefield St between Campbell and National puts it in the middle of everything.



There is no refrigerator as shown in the pictures.



The pet policy on our website applies to any pet for this home.



The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease.



