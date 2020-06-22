2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BR 2.5 BA Primrose Market Place Area - South East Location - This 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 Living Areas, 2790 sq ft, Split Level Home in Crestview Estates is located just behind Primrose Market Place. The home has been remolded and Boasts of New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring, White Kitchen Cabinets w/ Granite Counter Tops, White Subway Tile Back-Splash, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Stove & Oven, Dishwasher, Over Range Microwave, Designer Sink & Faucet and Fresh Paint. This 4 br, 2.5 bath home has Wood Floors in the Living Area, Kitchen & Dining Room & New-Wood-Look-Vinyl Plank Flooring in the other Main Living Areas. The Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace w/ New Vinyl Flooring. Upstairs are 2 Bedrooms and the Master which has 2 Large Closets. The Master Bath has a Spacious Vanity w/ Two Sinks and a Walk-In-Shower. The 4th Bedroom downstairs is Non-Conforming and is Huge and has a Large Closet with Lots of Storage. The basement has New Vinyl Flooring and also has an extra room that can have many uses from Office to Playroom to Storage etc. From the Kitchen / Dining area, you enter the Backyard Oasis which includes a Large Covered Screened-in Deck, an over-sized Concrete Patio, a Storage Building and Lots of Shade. The home has a Fenced Back Yard w/ an In-Ground-Sprinkler-System. Schools are Field, Pershing & Glendale.

The Home is Non-Smoking & Pet-Friendly.



For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927



(RLNE4237220)