Springfield, MO
2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr.

2035 East Shady Glen Circle · (417) 353-0927
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2035 East Shady Glen Circle, Springfield, MO 65804
Primrose

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2790 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR 2.5 BA Primrose Market Place Area - South East Location - This 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 Living Areas, 2790 sq ft, Split Level Home in Crestview Estates is located just behind Primrose Market Place. The home has been remolded and Boasts of New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring, White Kitchen Cabinets w/ Granite Counter Tops, White Subway Tile Back-Splash, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Stove & Oven, Dishwasher, Over Range Microwave, Designer Sink & Faucet and Fresh Paint. This 4 br, 2.5 bath home has Wood Floors in the Living Area, Kitchen & Dining Room & New-Wood-Look-Vinyl Plank Flooring in the other Main Living Areas. The Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace w/ New Vinyl Flooring. Upstairs are 2 Bedrooms and the Master which has 2 Large Closets. The Master Bath has a Spacious Vanity w/ Two Sinks and a Walk-In-Shower. The 4th Bedroom downstairs is Non-Conforming and is Huge and has a Large Closet with Lots of Storage. The basement has New Vinyl Flooring and also has an extra room that can have many uses from Office to Playroom to Storage etc. From the Kitchen / Dining area, you enter the Backyard Oasis which includes a Large Covered Screened-in Deck, an over-sized Concrete Patio, a Storage Building and Lots of Shade. The home has a Fenced Back Yard w/ an In-Ground-Sprinkler-System. Schools are Field, Pershing & Glendale.
The Home is Non-Smoking & Pet-Friendly.

For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. have any available units?
2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. have?
Some of 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. offer parking?
No, 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. have a pool?
No, 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 E. Shady Glenn Dr. has units with dishwashers.
