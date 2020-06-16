2028 N East

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Totally Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - Rent this Super Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Totally Remodeled Home! It has a Covered Front Porch, Nice Entry Way with a Coat Closet, Huge Living Room, 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Good Size Closets, New Floors, New Water Heater and Furnace, Eat-in Kitchen with New Cabinets, Counters, Appliances and a Big Partially Fenced Back-yard with a Patio.



Schools: Elementary- Robberson, Senior/High- Hillcrest



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all electric paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5532982)