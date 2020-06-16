All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 2028 N East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
2028 N East
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2028 N East

2028 North East Avenue · (417) 942-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2028 North East Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803
Robberson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2028 N East · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Totally Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - Rent this Super Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Totally Remodeled Home! It has a Covered Front Porch, Nice Entry Way with a Coat Closet, Huge Living Room, 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Good Size Closets, New Floors, New Water Heater and Furnace, Eat-in Kitchen with New Cabinets, Counters, Appliances and a Big Partially Fenced Back-yard with a Patio.

Schools: Elementary- Robberson, Senior/High- Hillcrest

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all electric paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 N East have any available units?
2028 N East has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 N East have?
Some of 2028 N East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 N East currently offering any rent specials?
2028 N East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 N East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 N East is pet friendly.
Does 2028 N East offer parking?
Yes, 2028 N East does offer parking.
Does 2028 N East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 N East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 N East have a pool?
No, 2028 N East does not have a pool.
Does 2028 N East have accessible units?
No, 2028 N East does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 N East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 N East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2028 N East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd
Springfield, MO 65807
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue
Springfield, MO 65803
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue
Springfield, MO 65804
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St
Springfield, MO 65802
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant
Springfield, MO 65810
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity