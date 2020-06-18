All apartments in Springfield
1420 S Pickwick Ave

1420 South Pickwick Avenue · (417) 830-6020
Location

1420 South Pickwick Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804
Delaware

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 S Pickwick Ave · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1420 S Pickwick Ave Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom home - great location!! - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Port - Home Near Phelps Grove Park and Close Access to MSU, DRURY and OTC! It has Beautiful, Wood Floors, Central Heat/Air. Kitchen Features Plenty of Cabinet Space and Eat-In Dining Area. The Kitchen Includes a Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher. A Nice Back Deck Overlooking Fenced Backyard. Mature Landscaping.

Pets Accepted.

Delaware Elementary School
Jarrett Middle School
Parkview High School

(RLNE3540273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 S Pickwick Ave have any available units?
1420 S Pickwick Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 S Pickwick Ave have?
Some of 1420 S Pickwick Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 S Pickwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1420 S Pickwick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 S Pickwick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 S Pickwick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1420 S Pickwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1420 S Pickwick Ave does offer parking.
Does 1420 S Pickwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 S Pickwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 S Pickwick Ave have a pool?
No, 1420 S Pickwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1420 S Pickwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1420 S Pickwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 S Pickwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 S Pickwick Ave has units with dishwashers.
