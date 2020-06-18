Amenities
1420 S Pickwick Ave Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom home - great location!! - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Port - Home Near Phelps Grove Park and Close Access to MSU, DRURY and OTC! It has Beautiful, Wood Floors, Central Heat/Air. Kitchen Features Plenty of Cabinet Space and Eat-In Dining Area. The Kitchen Includes a Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher. A Nice Back Deck Overlooking Fenced Backyard. Mature Landscaping.
Pets Accepted.
Delaware Elementary School
Jarrett Middle School
Parkview High School
(RLNE3540273)